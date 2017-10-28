Vista High School Sports News

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Friday, October 28, 2017-In a Varsity Field Hockey contest, the Lady Panthers of Vista High School on the only goal by Molly Headrick with an assist by Kylie Brooks defeated the Lady Timberwolves of Mission Vista High School by a 1-0 score. Madisen Groscup, who was named Max Preps Player of the Game for her performance in the nets recorded 8 saves in the nets for the Lady Vista Panthers in the nets as their record improves to 8-7-2 on the season and will be at San Marcos High School in a 6:30 pm contest vs. the Lady Knights.

On the football side the Vista Panthers fall to 3-6 on the season after a scoreless first quarter, the Wolverines of Westview took a 10-0 lead. There was no scoring in the third quarter, the Panthers got their only touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter as qb Jack Davies (7 completions out of 17 attempts for 92 yards) threw a 23 yard pass to Dominique Hall (2 receptions for 30 yards) to put the Panthers within 10-7.

After a Vista fumble, the Wolverines scored another touchdown with 2:43 left in the contest to make the final score 17-7 favor of Westview.

Vista will travel to Carlsbad High School next Friday’s kickoff which starts at 7:00 pm