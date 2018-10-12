Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Vista High School Sports News

Vista High School Sports News

By   /  October 12, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Mission Vista defeated Fallbrook

25-19, 25-23, 19-25, 22-25, 15-12
Kills: Kiersten Bellotti (M) & Callah Glauch (M) 13
Digs: Maya Pokletar (M) 32
Assists: Annie Nugent (M) 23 & Abigail Renaird (M) 22

Vista High Girls Volleyball fell short to Sage Creek in three sets, 17-25, 22-25 and 22-25. Skylee Nelson and Gabriella Crouch led the Panthers with 6 kills each while Addison Elvin had 9 blocks and 16 assists.

 

Rancho Buena Vista 249 Vista 307

Golf Club of California (36)
Medalist: Grace Mitchell 39 (RBV)
Vista Low Scores:
Layla Moore 56
Peyton Kemp 57
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 5 hours ago on October 12, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 12, 2018 @ 1:17 am
  • Filed Under: Sports

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

North County College Football Highlights

Read More →