Vista High School Sports News

Mission Vista defeated Fallbrook
25-19, 25-23, 19-25, 22-25, 15-12
Kills: Kiersten Bellotti (M) & Callah Glauch (M) 13
Digs: Maya Pokletar (M) 32
Assists: Annie Nugent (M) 23 & Abigail Renaird (M) 22
Vista High Girls Volleyball fell short to Sage Creek in three sets, 17-25, 22-25 and 22-25. Skylee Nelson and Gabriella Crouch led the Panthers with 6 kills each while Addison Elvin had 9 blocks and 16 assists.
Rancho Buena Vista 249 Vista 307
Golf Club of California (36)
Medalist: Grace Mitchell 39 (RBV)
Vista Low Scores:
Layla Moore 56
Peyton Kemp 57