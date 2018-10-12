Vista High School Sports News

Mission Vista defeated Fallbrook

25-19, 25-23, 19-25, 22-25, 15-12

Kills: Kiersten Bellotti (M) & Callah Glauch (M) 13

Digs: Maya Pokletar (M) 32

Assists: Annie Nugent (M) 23 & Abigail Renaird (M) 22

Vista High Girls Volleyball fell short to Sage Creek in three sets, 17-25, 22-25 and 22-25. Skylee Nelson and Gabriella Crouch led the Panthers with 6 kills each while Addison Elvin had 9 blocks and 16 assists.

Rancho Buena Vista 249 Vista 307

Golf Club of California (36)

Medalist: Grace Mitchell 39 (RBV)

Vista Low Scores:

Layla Moore 56

Peyton Kemp 57