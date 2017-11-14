Vista High School Field Hockey Report

Loading...
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-In a CIF Division I Quarterfinal Field Hockey contest, the Lady Panthers of Vista High School defeated the Lady Mavericks of  LaCosta Canyon by a 1-0 overtime score. In the shoot-out the Lady Panthers outscored LaCosta Canyon 3 games to 1.  The Vista goal scorers were Alana Byrd, Sophie Gonzales, Kylie Brooks. Vista Goalkeeper Madisen Grosscup recorded 6 saves.

With the win the Lady Panthers improve to 10-9-2 and have advanced to the semi finals which will be played on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at Vista High School as they will take on LaJolla High School or The Bishop’s School.
