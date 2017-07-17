Vista High School Class of 1977 Reunion

Vista High School Class of 1977, 40 Year Reunion on Friday August 25 th thru Sunday August 27th.

Ice breaker will be held on Friday, August 25th from 5:00 to 9:00 at Vista Village Pub, 224 Main Street, Vista.

Reunion- Dinner/Dance $60 per person (adults only) Saturday, August 26th, 7:00 to Midnight at Lakehouse Hotel & Resort St Mark Country Club, 1025 La Bonita Drive, Lake San Marcos. Block of rooms are available at a group rate of $199 plus state and local taxes. Reference Vista High School Class Reunion.

http://lakehousehotel and resort.com/

Family Picnic on Sunday August 27th from 12:00 to 4:00 pm at Brengle Terrace Park. *** Meet at the cabana near the Gloria McClellen Senior Center *** Hamburgers, hot dogs and the fixings will be provided. Brink a Potluck dish to share and your own beverage of choice. Also bring your sunscreen, lawn chairs, coolers, blankets, umbrellas, football, Frisbee, games, etc.

Make check to VHS Class of 1977 -40th HS Reunion and mail to: Wayne Walker 1927-137 Wellington Lane, Vista, CA 92081