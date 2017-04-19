Vista High School Boys Basketball Players Honored

William Rupp…Vista High’s boys basketball teams — varsity, junior varsity, and freshmen — were honored at an awards banquet held at the Shadowridge Country club on April 12th. The 2016/2017 was an especially good one for Panther boys basketball. All three teams had outstanding seasons. Both varsity and junior varsity teams finished first in the Avocado League East, amassing a league won/loss record of 19-1 between them.

The varsity team advanced to the second round of the CIF playoffs in local action (San Diego Section) as well as the State Division 1 tournament. This marked an auspicious debut for first year varsity head coach Anthony Bolton. His team recorded a record of 28 wins against just 5 losses; those five losses were by a total of just 19 points. And, it should be noted, the Panthers did this despite having no really tall players. They relied on great teamwork, excellent shooting, and tough defense.

Many players were honored with special awards:

Taurus Samuels (Jr) Nicky Longo (Sr) Anthony Andersom (Sr) Cameron Henry (Sr) Geno Spirito (Jr) Davin Valencia (Sr) All League

1st Team: Taurus Samuels (Jr) Player of the Year Jordan Hilstock (So) 2nd Team: Isaiah Morris (Jr) Anthony Anderson (Sr) Honorable Mention:

Cameron Henry (Sr) Antonio Green (Sr) Nick Silk (Sr) Makana Moreno (Jr) All CIF

1st Team: Taurus Samuels (Jr) 2nd Team: Jordan Hilstock (So) Team AwardsMost Improved: Isaiah Morris (Jr)

Defense Player of the Year: Jordan Hilstock (So)

Panther Award (Hardwork, High Character,

Go to Guy): Anthony Anderson (Sr)

MVP (Player Of the Year): Taurus Samuels (Jr)

