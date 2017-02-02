Vista High School Band Takes a Bite Out of The Big Apple

Coming off a wildly successful 2016 marching band season which saw the Panthers repeat as Southern California division 5A champions, the VHS band has set their eyes on a new prize – the New York Wind Band Festival. With a very select invitation list of six high school instrumental groups and two university ensembles, the New York Wind Band Festival is a premiere showcase for talented student musicians. The VHS instrumental group is setting a tremendous goal of besting their previous performance at Carnegie Hall in 2013, which earned them a Gold judgement award, and the highest score for a high school group in the history of the festival.

Despite the big goals that they have set for themselves, the band, under the leadership of director Ralph Ewell, are confident in their ability to excel at this elite festival.

Because the trip is entirely self-funded, students and parents have been actively involved in events such as holiday gift wrapping, candy sales, and other opportunities in order to raise the necessary funds for the performers. The band is executing one final funding push as they draw toward the March 11th festival date. In the next few weeks the band will be participating in Snap! Fundraising (https://app.snap-raise.com/fundraisers/13339), hosting a Barnes & Noble Book Fair (February 11th), and raising funds at local community events.

For more information about the band and its efforts, please visit http://www.vistaband.org or contact president@vistaband.org

VHS Band and Pageantry Boosters –A 501(c)3 charitable organization

P.O Box 1227, Vista, CA, 92085 –(760) 659 0869