Vista High School Band & Pageantry Corp

Coming off a wildly successful 2016 marching band season which saw the Panthers repeat as Southern California division 5A champions, the VHS band set their eyes on a new prize – the New York Wind Band Festival. With a very select invitation list of six high school instrumental groups and two university ensembles, the New York Wind Band Festival is a premiere showcase for talented student musicians. The VHS instrumental group set a tremendous goal of besting their previous performance at Carnegie Hall in 2013, which earned them a Gold judgement award, and the highest score for a high school group in the history of the festival.

Despite the big goal that they set for themselves, the band, under the leadership of director Ralph Ewell, were confident in their ability to excel at this elite festival. Because the trip is entirely self-funded, students and parents had been actively involved in events such as holiday gift wrapping, candy sales, and other opportunities in order to raise the necessary funds for the performers. Despite the many challenges they faced along the way they left New York with another gold medal from Carnegie hall & the top score at the festival.

During the last five month they also received a proclamation letter from the city of Vista, The Mayor and city council members in recognition of their two gold medals this year proclaiming it Vista High school Band and Pageantry corp day.

Additional they received a letter of special congressional recognition from congressman Darrell Issa for their 1st place win in the Regional Championship.

For more information about the band and its efforts, please visit http://www.vistaband.org or contact president@vistaband.org













