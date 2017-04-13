Vista High School Air Force Junior ROTC Cadets To Be Honored April 21st

Commander of US Air Force Warfare Center at Nellis Air Force Base to Present National Awards at Ceremony

Vista, CA | April 2017 – Vista High School (VHS) is home to San Diego’s only Air Force Junior ROTC (AFJROTC) aviation program, and on Friday, April 21st at 6:00 PM, the stadium will host a ceremony honoring cadets for their achievements. The evening’s reviewing officer and featured speaker will be Major General Glen D. VanHerck, Commander, United States Air Force Warfare Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

General VanHerck will honor student cadets receiving national awards. Local Vista officials, business leaders, school board members, VHS staff, families and students will be in attendance.

The AFJROTC program at the school is led by Senior Aerospace Science Instructor, Colonel (Ret.) Vincent J. Lostetter Jr. Prior to joining VHS in 2013, Colonel Lostetter served in the United States Air Force for more than 24 years as Vice Commander, 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas, second in command of the largest B-1 wing in the Air Force, Commander of the 71st Operations Support Squadron and Chief, Current Operations Division, Joint Staff at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

“It is a privilege for me to be a small part of each cadet’s life and to participate in the recognition of these superb young men and women,” said Colonel Lostetter. “They have progressed far this year in terms of the leadership and teamwork skills they’ve developed, and recognized as an ‘Outstanding Unit’ by Headquarters of the Air Force. They’ve shown great spirit, pride and dedication, and I am very proud of each and every cadet.”

“This event exemplifies what Vista High School and our broader community stands for – Excellence in Motion,” added Anthony Barela, VHS Principal. “This is an opportunity to honor the hard work of our current cadets and celebrate the brave and courageous people who have selflessly served our country. As we work to become the model of educational excellence as an XQ Super School, this is an event we can all take pride in.”

VISTA HIGH SCHOOL AFJROTC CEREMONY DETAILS

WHO: Major General Glen D. VanHerck, Commander, United States Air Force Warfare Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada; Colonel (Ret) Vincent J. Lostetter Jr., Instructor of Vista High’s Air Force Junior ROTC; Dr. Anthony Barela, Principal, Vista High School; Vista High School AF Junior ROTC cadets.

WHAT: Honoring of AFJROTC cadets

WHEN: Friday, April 21st, 2017 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

WHERE: Vista High School Stadium; 1 Panther Way, Vista, CA 92084

For more information or to schedule an interview or an on-site visit, contact Dave Palmer at 619-800-3865,

dave@dunktankmarketing.com, or Kim Richards at 619-708-4430, kim@digitalpromise.org.