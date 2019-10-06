Loading...
Vista High Panthers Win

By   /  October 6, 2019  /  No Comments

VIDEO
Vista VS Poway … The Vista (CA) varsity football team won Friday’s home conference game against Poway (CA) by a score of 46-42. Below are some stats

Receiving

#Athlete NameRecYdsAvgLngTD
11Brent Lawson (Sr)817521.9853
22David Flores (Sr)199.09
Team Totals918420.4853
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Poway14217042
Vista013191446

Passing

#Athlete NameCompAttYdsC %AvgTDIntLngQB Rate
5Travis Bennett (Jr)914184.64320.4385147.3
Team Totals914184.64320.4385147.3

Rushing

#Athlete NameCarYdsAvgLngTD
3Desmond Taua (Sr)191588.3312
22David Flores (Sr)201949.7621
34Brian Kelly (Sr)11847.6171
Team Totals504368.7624

Total Yards

#Athlete NamePassRushRecTotal
3Desmond Taua (Sr)158158
5Travis Bennett (Jr)184184
11Brent Lawson (Sr)175175
22David Flores (Sr)1949203
34Brian Kelly (Sr)8484
Team Totals184436184620

NEXT GAME:  Game Details – Homecoming The Vista varsity football team has an away conference game @ Del Norte (San Diego, CA) on Friday, October 11 @ 7pm.

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

