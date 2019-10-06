Vista High Panthers Win

Vista VS Poway … The Vista (CA) varsity football team won Friday’s home conference game against Poway (CA) by a score of 46-42. Below are some stats
Receiving
|#
|Athlete Name
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Lng
|TD
|11
|Brent Lawson (Sr)
|8
|175
|21.9
|85
|3
|22
|David Flores (Sr)
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|Team Totals
|9
|184
|20.4
|85
|3
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Poway
|14
|21
|7
|0
|42
|Vista
|0
|13
|19
|14
|46
Passing
|#
|Athlete Name
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|C %
|Avg
|TD
|Int
|Lng
|QB Rate
|5
|Travis Bennett (Jr)
|9
|14
|184
|.643
|20.4
|3
|85
|147.3
|Team Totals
|9
|14
|184
|.643
|20.4
|3
|85
|147.3
Rushing
|#
|Athlete Name
|Car
|Yds
|Avg
|Lng
|TD
|3
|Desmond Taua (Sr)
|19
|158
|8.3
|31
|2
|22
|David Flores (Sr)
|20
|194
|9.7
|62
|1
|34
|Brian Kelly (Sr)
|11
|84
|7.6
|17
|1
|Team Totals
|50
|436
|8.7
|62
|4
Total Yards
|#
|Athlete Name
|Pass
|Rush
|Rec
|Total
|3
|Desmond Taua (Sr)
|158
|158
|5
|Travis Bennett (Jr)
|184
|184
|11
|Brent Lawson (Sr)
|175
|175
|22
|David Flores (Sr)
|194
|9
|203
|34
|Brian Kelly (Sr)
|84
|84
|Team Totals
|184
|436
|184
|620
NEXT GAME: Game Details – Homecoming The Vista varsity football team has an away conference game @ Del Norte (San Diego, CA) on Friday, October 11 @ 7pm.