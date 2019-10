David Willauer –Vista High Panther Volleyball lost to Sage Creek at home last night 1 set to 2. Scores were 21-25, 25-20, 13-25, and 18-25.

The Panthers were led by Skylee Nelson with 10 kills and Lily Aguilera with 9. Addyson Elvin had 3 service aces, 11 digs and 31 assists. Julia O’Neill contributed 6 blocks.

Vista is now 16-11 and 5-2 in Avocado East League.