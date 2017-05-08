VISTA HIGH NAMED STATE HONOR ROLL SCHOOL

Ray Huard … Vista High School has been named a California Honor Roll school by a national nonprofit business and educational alliance that promotes academic achievement among schools serving a high number of low income families.

“After extensive analysis of student data for every public school in California, Vista High was a clear leader in getting students to grade level and beyond and has been named an Honor Roll school for the 2016 Honor Roll,” wrote James Lanich, president and chief executive officer of the Educational Results Partnership and the Campaign for Business Education Excellence.

“We are proud to tell your story and promote your success,” Lanich wrote in an April letter to Vista High School Principal Anthony Barela.

The Honor Roll recognizes schools “that demonstrate consistently high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement over time, and reduction in achievement gaps,” Lanich wrote.

“It’s nice to get an accolade like this because it validates the work that’s going on,” Barela said. “It’s not easy, it’s hard. It’s nice to see it all coming together.”

Barela credits the school’s success to teachers who go out of their way “to make sure kids are in a good frame of mind and that they’re cared for.”

According to its website, http://www.edresults.org, the Educational Results Partnership and the Campaign for Business Excellence promotes best teaching practices, particularly those in “economically disadvantaged districts.”

About 70 percent of Vista High School students qualify for free or reduced lunch based on the income of their families, Barela said.

Although they may be economically disadvantaged, more Vista High School students are taking rigorous advanced placement and International Baccalaureate classes than ever, Barela said.

“Our kids are being successful in those high level classes. That’s just music to my ears,” Barela said.