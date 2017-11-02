Vista High Lady Panthers – Division III CIF Volleyball

The Vista High Lady Panthers battled for the win in a first round Division III CIF volleyball playoff contest against Foothills Christian High School on that was held at Vista High School on Wednesday night and won three sets to one. Becca Whitney led Vista with 16 kills and 12 digs. Gabby Crouch followed with 4 aces,10 kills and 25 digs. Jackie Barbosa had 33 assists. At 19-8 overall and 7-3 in league, Vista will host Mission Hills High on Saturday, November 4 at 5pm in CIF quarter finals.