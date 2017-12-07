Vista High FFA/Agri-Science

VSTUDENTS FROM VISTA HIGH SCHOOL PARTICIPATE IN 2017 SAN BERNARDINO FORESTRY CHALLENGE

Green Valley Lake, CA — 9 students from Vista High School participated recently in the 2017 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge, one group of a total of 83 high school students from 10 schools from the SoCal area. The event was November 8 to 11 at Green Valley Lake Christian Camp, near Green Valley Lake, California.

One of the highlights for the students this year was the opportunity to conduct a seedling survey on the portion of SkyPark at Santa’s Village that was burned in the Old Fire. After spending an afternoon at SkyPark collecting field data and interacting with natural resource professionals, students summarized their results and determined if more seedlings need to be planted. During the Challenge, teams of students also completed field training, followed by a field test to assess their technical forestry knowledge and data collecting skills.

For questions, please contact Sara Benner at sarabenner@vistausd.org