Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Vista High FFA/Agri-Science

Vista High FFA/Agri-Science

By   /  December 7, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

VSTUDENTS FROM VISTA HIGH SCHOOL PARTICIPATE IN 2017 SAN BERNARDINO FORESTRY CHALLENGE

Left to Right: Front – Jade Mital, Mikayla Smith, Lindsey Courduff Middle – Gracie Ard, Tyrus Newsom, Enrique Estrella, Kierra Newsom Back – Ricardo Juarez, Sara Benner (Advisor), Edwin Vargas

Green Valley Lake, CA — 9 students from Vista High School participated recently in the 2017 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge, one group of a total of 83 high school students from 10 schools from the SoCal area.  The event was November 8 to 11 at Green Valley Lake Christian Camp, near Green Valley Lake, California.

One of the highlights for the students this year was the opportunity to conduct a seedling survey on the portion of SkyPark at Santa’s Village that was burned in the Old Fire.  After spending an afternoon at SkyPark collecting field data and interacting with natural resource professionals, students summarized their results and determined if more seedlings need to be planted. During the Challenge, teams of students also completed field training, followed by a field test to assess their technical forestry knowledge and data collecting skills.

School Photo Caption: Students from the Agri-Science program at Vista High School conduct a seedling survey at SkyPark at Santa’s Village near Green Valley Lake, CA

 

 

 

 

For questions, please contact Sara Benner at sarabenner@vistausd.org

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 3 hours ago on December 7, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: December 6, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Youth Choir, Santa Featured At Annual Christmas Party

Read More →