Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Vista Happenings

Vista Happenings

By   /  June 8, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
AIDA @ Moonlight – June 14 – July 1  
AIDAThe triumphant love story between an Egyptian prince and a slave transcends warring nations and brings a country together. Winner of four 2000 Tony Awards, Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida is an epic tale of love, loyalty and betrayal chronicling a love triangle.  Come to Moonlight Amphitheater this June to enjoy! Tickets.

Antique Tractor Show – June 17/18 & 24/25
Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum The Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum will host its Antique Tractor Show on both June 17-18 and June 24-25.  On June 17-18as part of their Tractor Show, they will also host the North County Maker Faire. For more information or to reserve your spot, click here.

Taste of Vista – June 21
Taste of Vista On Wednesday June 21st from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Vista Village Business Association will host the 9th Annual “Taste of Vista.” Check-in begins at 4:00 p.m.  The outdoor festival will occupy the hip and historic Main Street and showcase over 25 local restaurants, 15 breweries and wineries. Tickets.

Vista Relay for Life – July 15-16
Relay for Life Vista If you are looking to make a difference and help stamp out cancer, get involved in the Relay for Life in Vista on Saturday & Sunday July 15 & 16 at Rancho Minerva Middle School in Vista. To find out more details or to sign up, click here.
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 1 hour ago on June 8, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 8, 2017 @ 10:02 am
  • Filed Under: Local
  • Tagged With:

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Persistence Pays Off For Vista Adult School Grads

Read More →