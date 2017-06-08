Vista Happenings

|
AIDA @ Moonlight – June 14 – July 1
The triumphant love story between an Egyptian prince and a slave transcends warring nations and brings a country together. Winner of four 2000 Tony Awards, Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida is an epic tale of love, loyalty and betrayal chronicling a love triangle. Come to Moonlight Amphitheater this June to enjoy! Tickets.
Antique Tractor Show – June 17/18 & 24/25
The Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum will host its Antique Tractor Show on both June 17-18 and June 24-25. On June 17-18as part of their Tractor Show, they will also host the North County Maker Faire. For more information or to reserve your spot, click here.
Taste of Vista – June 21
On Wednesday June 21st from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Vista Village Business Association will host the 9th Annual “Taste of Vista.” Check-in begins at 4:00 p.m. The outdoor festival will occupy the hip and historic Main Street and showcase over 25 local restaurants, 15 breweries and wineries. Tickets.
Vista Relay for Life – July 15-16
If you are looking to make a difference and help stamp out cancer, get involved in the Relay for Life in Vista on Saturday & Sunday July 15 & 16 at Rancho Minerva Middle School in Vista. To find out more details or to sign up, click here.