Vista Hall of Fame Recipients Beautifully Honored

Suze Diaz — Vista, CA … May 26, 2018 was a bright, beautifully warm and sunny day to honor a group of Vista’s finest citizens as inductees into the 2018 Vista Hall of Fame at the elegant Vista Valley Country Club, one of the most popular country club destinations in North County. Many excited Vistans gathered together to join the Vista Historical Society kick off the celebration with a delicious luncheon. Enthusiastic energy filled the air with people greeting each other as long lost friends. The Vista Hall of Fame was created in 1989 as part of Vista Heritage Week to honor significant people and their achievements that have enriched Vista’s vibrant history. The Vista Historical Society announces new inductee members at their annual meetings.

Janice Klafehn, President of Vista Historical Society gave a lively welcoming speech with acknowledgement to special guests Vista Mayor Judy Ritter and Vista City Councilman John Aquilera. Brad Peterson, President of Vista Education Foundation and MC for the event, led a moment of gratitude in honor of Memorial Day with acknowledgement to veterans and veterans’ families present to thank them for their service and sacrifice before he continued with the significant celebration.

This year’s inductees included top excellence and cultured residents from Vista’s remarkable community: Ray Betraun, Brooks Cavanaugh, Kenneth Gammie, Eleanor Hutchins, George and Francine Tushak.

Photos courtesy of the Vista Historical Society.

Introducing and accepting for one of Vista’s spirited residents, inductee Ray Betraun, was his daughter Vicky Schraner. Moving to, growing up and returning to Vista after an academic period at the University of Texas and his proud military service in the U.S. Navy, Mr. Betraun’s dedicated community contributions to Vista over the decades are still felt to this day. With his father and brothers, Mr. Betraun worked in the family’s construction business, A.E. Betraun & Sons, to build many of the community buildings in Vista. After his father retired, he continued the business as Betraun Construction Company. Ms. Schraner recalled fond memories of growing up visiting various construction places with her father and marveled at the buildings still standing each time she returns to visit family and friends in Vista.

Mr. Bertraun valued civic duty and along with his wife, Shirley, was very active with the Vista Historical Society being instrumental in continuing the community spirit securing the water supply that would ensure the city’s vital growth. From serving on the Board of Directors for 18 years (and later as President of the Board for five years) of the Vista Irrigation District, Mr. Betraun’s contributions helped the growth and development of the Escondido-Vista Water Filtration Plant at Dixon Reservoir; the relocation of the Pechstein Reservoir; upgrading portions of the Vista Flume; major renovations of the Lake Henshaw Dam; protecting Vista Irrigation District’s groundwater supply by preventing Blue Canyon Landfill; helping Vista navigate through the early years of the 1990’s drought as a member of “Vistans for Water Committee”. Although Mr. Bertraun passed in 1991, he will be fondly remembered for his loving contributions and spirited dedication to ensure safeguarded water supply and water sources for Vista for generations to come.

Vista Chamber of Commerce member Chuck Rabel introduced one of Vista’s dynamic residents, inductee Brooks Cavanaugh. When a city planner position opportunity arose in 1970, Mr. Cavanaugh found himself making the journey to Vista from where he lived in Costa Mesa. Not long after he arrived, the Thibodo family offered to annex the area now known as Shadowridge. Mr. Cavanaugh was part of the annexation’s beginning in two different positions with the City of Vista and with CM Engineering. Later on, he proposed additional annexation of south Shadowridge to rezone and create Vista Business Park as a member of the Vista Chamber of Commerce Action Committee. Mr. Cavanaugh continued to make remarkable strides becoming the first executive director for The County Land Use Council to protect private property rights and establishing Land Planning Consultants to assist property owners in development studies and governmental processing.

The South Vista Business Park improvement district would not be without Mr. Cavanaugh’s loyal dedication to the purpose of building the necessary infrastructure including utilities and roads such as Sycamore Road, Business Park Drive, and Poinsettia Drive. The Vista Conservancy is another noteworthy entity created by Mr. Cavanaugh with devoted help from other notable Vistans. The Conservancy preserves environmentally sensitive lands and today you can walk from Rancho Vista Adobe to Brengle Terrace Park. Mr. Cavanaugh chaired the Downtown Vista Citizen’s planning committee to direct the creating of Vista Village and also served on the city redevelopment planning committee to help identify areas needing economic stimulation. As a consultant to the Vista Fire Protection District, he has assisted in creating six North Vista emergency evacuation roads. Mr. Cavanaugh mentioned how in each step of his journey, signs would come up to lead him where he is supposed to be. With what he has contributed all these years, we know all signs will continue to point to Vista.

Music is just but one of many pleasant joys in life and inductee Kenneth Gammie is no stranger to the wonderful world of music. Former student and jazz musician Dylan Soto gave a heartfelt introduction by recalling examples of Mr. Gammie’s generous dedication, vibrant influence and hard-working ethics in his life and of other music and theater students. Multiple generations of Vistans have had the privilege of knowing this highly regarded music educator as he takes pride integrating with the families of the students he teaches. Highly respected and beloved in many aspects, Mr. Gammie has played a pivotal role in helping Vista’s small community theater become one of San Diego County’s major arts organizations as a founding member of Moonlight Stage Productions with sixty-five theater productions having been conducted by Mr. Gammie himself and nominated for Best Musical Director for the 2005 San Diego Robby Award.

As an outstanding music educator that goes above and beyond the call of duty for the Vista Unified School District and his students, Mr. Gammie has earned numerous honors and awards including Educator of the Year for the Arts, Golden Apple Award Recipient, and receiving Unanimous Superior ratings at the Annual Southern California Band and Orchestra Association Festival competitions. With his inspiring, gifted, dedicated, extraordinary contributions to the enrichment of his many students, Mr. Gammie seals the future for artistry of the visual and the audio craft to continue to rise in excellence in Vista.

Vista Press Feature Writer and Columnist Pat Murphy introduced one of Vista’s most vivacious and highly effective community volunteers, Eleanor Hutchins. As community volunteer extraordinaire, Mrs. Hutchins is a positive force of nature in her leadership in supporting many causes in the local communities. Her contagious enthusiasm and warmhearted spirit captures each person she meets. Her love of volunteering and her gift in promotions brings her in contact with many people to work together and make Vista one of the best places to live.

Photos by Daniel Thomas

Making a difference in the community is highly important to Eleanor and her staunch commitment to this mission is shown through the various projects she oversees. With the Pride of Vista Lions Club that she helped founded in 1992, she organizes eye exams and eyeglasses for needy children; coordinates scholarship fundraisers; distributes dictionaries to third graders; plants trees at schools; collects pennies for the Vista Little League; supports and helps coordinate the Miss Pride of Vista Pageant (which provides scholarships to young ladies involved in community service); is in the process of creating and promoting Alpha Leo Vista, a mentoring club for young people ages 12 through 18; coordinates different events for Vista families to attend and enjoy. With The Women’s Club of Vista GFWC, she promotes the Club’s Scholarship Raffle; arranges social event restaurant fundraisers; works with Only Losers Litter trash collecting walks; updates and produces the Club’s yearbook directories. Mrs. Hutchins is also involved in supporting Operation Hope and the Boys’ and Girls’ Club; the Soroptimist Club of Vista as a member and past President; Vista Village Business Association as promoter of the redevelopment of downtown Vista; Fallbrook Alumni Association as board member and web master; and business owner of Hutchins Printing. Since 2013, she is the owner and editor of TheVistaPress.com, North County’s online publication featuring local information and community awareness of events and news around town. With love and support from the members of her family, her staff at TheVistaPress.com and many friends, Mrs. Hutchins continues to be a powerhouse as a community volunteer being proactive in making a hard-hitting positive impact in the community.

Introducing and accepting on behalf of their parents, Elise Israel and her sister, Cookie, spoke with loving remembrance of George and Francine Tushak. George was a Holocaust survivor who served in the U.S. Army special intelligence unit as a Richie Boy and was awarded the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf cluster. After owning and operating a large citrus and avocado grove in Fallbrook, Mr. Tushak moved to Vista with his wife, Francine, and their daughters in 1957. Francine was a devoted mother and a dedicated Girl Scout leader and supported George as he devoted time entering the real estate industry and created the George Tushak Corporation. In addition, Mr. Tushak was one of the founders and past president of the North County Jewish Community Center and one of the organizers of the Jewish Cemetery at Eternal Hills. Mrs. Tushak was active in the Western chapter of United Jewish Federation, hosting fundraisers at their ranch. Together they were Life Members of the Vista Ranchos Historical Society and active in many local civic affairs. As a Board Member of the Vista Unified School District and later serving as Board President, Mr. Tushak was instrumental in promoting plans for the high school on Bobier Drive. He was also a member of Toastmasters International and a sponsor of the North County Community Theater. Although they are no longer with us, George and Francine Tushak will be fondly remembered for their contributions and dedication to the community.

Congratulations to the newest members of the Vista Hall of Fame! Our community is forever grateful for the devoted efforts and contributions given by each of the inductees to enhance, inspire and preserve Vista’s illustrious history.

For more information on upcoming events with the Vista Historical Society, please visit their website at http://vistahistoricalsociety.com

For more information on membership and other amenities that the Vista Valley Country Club offers, please visit http://www.vistavalley.com