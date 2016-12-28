Loading...
Vista Grand Theft And Burglary

December 28, 2016
San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Vista Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help to locate an unknown suspect wanted in connection with a grand theft and burglary.

On December 14, 2016 at about 1:00 p.m., two women walked into the 7-Eleven located at 1595 East Vista Way in Vista. One of the women (Suspect #1) went up to the clerk to buy four $500 money orders. The clerk took the money from the suspect and set it on the counter while she processed the money order transaction. During that time, the suspect took $1,000 back from the stack of money without the clerk noticing. Both the suspect and her companion left the store with $1,000 in cash and $2,000 worth of money orders.

Suspect #1 is described as a 45-year-old Middle Eastern woman with black hair in a ponytail. She stands about 5’1″ tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, a black and gray blouse and a gray skirt. She had a tan and black purse and a white rectangular wallet.

Her companion is described as a Middle Eastern woman with red hair pulled back into a ponytail. She stands 5’2”tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red and black flannel shirt, light blue jeans and black and white Converse shoes.

To download surveillance video for broadcast, follow this link:
https://spaces.hightail.com/space/SLxGS.

If you recognize the suspect or have information about this crime, call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at (760) 940-4551 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent in via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

