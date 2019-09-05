Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Vista -Girls Volleyball

Vista -Girls Volleyball

By   /  September 5, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

David Willauer–Vista won in three sets, 25-23, 25-23 and 25-17.
Skylee Nelson led the team with 13 kills. Addy Elvin had 24 assists. Julia O’Neill tallied 4 aces and 5 blocks. Emilie Davidson had 19 digs.
Vista now has 4 wins and 2 losses

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 5 hours ago on September 5, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: September 5, 2019 @ 8:54 am
  • Filed Under: Sports

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

North County Football News

Read More →