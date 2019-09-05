David Willauer–Vista won in three sets, 25-23, 25-23 and 25-17.
Skylee Nelson led the team with 13 kills. Addy Elvin had 24 assists. Julia O’Neill tallied 4 aces and 5 blocks. Emilie Davidson had 19 digs.
Vista now has 4 wins and 2 losses
Vista -Girls Volleyball
David Willauer–Vista won in three sets, 25-23, 25-23 and 25-17.
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 5 hours ago on September 5, 2019
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: September 5, 2019 @ 8:54 am
- Filed Under: Sports