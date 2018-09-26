Vista Girls Volleyball vs Oceanside

David Willauer — Vista Girls Volleyball took Oceanside High in three sets, 25-12, 26-24 and 25-7 in league play. Kill leaders for the Panthers were Julia O’Neill with 8 and Rylee Callen with 7. Addison Elvin. Tallied 21 assists and added 7 aces. Emilie Davis got 19 digs while Julia O’Neill and Mia Bustamante each had 7 block kills. Vista is 2/2 in league, 8/10 overall.