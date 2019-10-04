Vista, CA — The Vista girls volleyball team won their home match against Rancho Buena Vista tonight 3 sets to 2, 25-20, 18-25, 25-15, 22-25 and 16-14.
Skylee Nelson led the team with 18 kills, followed by Leneia Niko with 12. Niko also scored with 6 blocks. Addyson Elvin had 35 assists. Emilie Davis had 6 aces and 47 digs.
Vista is now 13-6 and 4-0 in league.
Vista Girls Volleyball Team
Vista, CA — The Vista girls volleyball team won their home match against Rancho Buena Vista tonight 3 sets to 2, 25-20, 18-25, 25-15, 22-25 and 16-14.
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 10 hours ago on October 4, 2019
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: October 4, 2019 @ 1:03 am
- Filed Under: Sports