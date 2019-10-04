Loading...
Vista, CA — The Vista girls volleyball team won their home match against Rancho Buena Vista tonight 3 sets to 2, 25-20, 18-25, 25-15, 22-25 and 16-14.
Skylee Nelson led the team with 18 kills, followed by Leneia Niko with 12. Niko also scored with 6 blocks. Addyson Elvin had 35 assists. Emilie Davis had 6 aces and 47 digs.
Vista is now 13-6 and 4-0 in league.

