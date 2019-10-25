Loading...
Vista Girls Volleyball Falls To El Camino In 4 Sets

October 24, 2019

David Willauer — Vista lost their final league match to El Camino 1 set to 3. Scores were 25-21, 12-24, 23-25 and 11-25.
Panthers were led by Julia O’Neill and Riley Rathfon with 7 kills each. Addyson Elvin had 20 assists, Isabella Rivera contributed 2 aces and Emilie Davis had 13 digs.
Vista finishes their regular season 17-13, 6-4 in league.

