David Willauer — Vista lost their final league match to El Camino 1 set to 3. Scores were 25-21, 12-24, 23-25 and 11-25.
Panthers were led by Julia O’Neill and Riley Rathfon with 7 kills each. Addyson Elvin had 20 assists, Isabella Rivera contributed 2 aces and Emilie Davis had 13 digs.
Vista finishes their regular season 17-13, 6-4 in league.
Calendar > Vista Girls Volleyball Falls To El Camino In 4 Sets
- Published: 4 hours ago on October 24, 2019
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: October 24, 2019 @ 11:37 pm
- Filed Under: Sports