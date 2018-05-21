Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >   Vista Girls Softball Playoffs Continue Thursday

 Vista Girls Softball Playoffs Continue Thursday

By   /  May 21, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Tiffany Kaiser (foreground) & Kaelene Walter in the pic below from second round play

Cathedral Catholic HS is the #1 seed in the CIF Softball playoffs. Vista Girls Softball has 3 alumni on the roster. UCLA-bound ace pitcher, Megan Faraimo, Kaelene Walters, and Tiffany Kaiser. Next game is Thursday, May 24 at Santee Sportplex.

Next game is Thu, 5/24 at 4pm. Santee Sportsplex (9951 Riverwalk Dr, Santee, CA 92071). Below is the CIF SD Open Division playoff schedule.

Megan  Faraimo – Class of 2018

Kaelene  Walter– Class of 2019

Tiffany Kaiser– Class of 2020

 

 

Megan  Faraimo – Class of 2018

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday, May 16, 2018 – 3:30 PM *Higher Seed Site
SECOND ROUND- Saturday, May 19, 2018 10:00 AM Upper Bracket *Higher Seed Site
THIRD ROUND –Tuesday, May 22, 2018 –  3:30 PM – *Higher Seed Site
FOURTH ROUND – Thursday, May 24, 2018 – 4:00 PM –  Santee Sportsplex

IF NECESSARY – Thursday, May 24, 2018 – 6:30 PM – Santee Sportsplex
 FINALS – 

Saturday, May 26, 2018 – 7:00 PM – UCSD

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 5 hours ago on May 21, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 21, 2018 @ 8:47 pm
  • Filed Under: Sports

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

North County Baseball MLB Highlights for 5-16-18

Read More →