Vista Girls Softball Alumni in CIF Softball Playoffs

Cathedral Catholic HS is the #1 seed in the CIF Softball Open Division playoffs. Vista Girls Softball has 3 alumni on the roster. UCLA-bound ace pitcher, Megan Faraimo, Kaelene Walters, and Tiffany Kaiser.

Next game is Thu, 5/24 at 4pm. Santee Sportsplex (9951 Riverwalk Dr, Santee, CA 92071). Below is the CIF SD Open Division playoff schedule.

Megan Faraimo – Class of 2018

Kaelene Walter– Class of 2019

Tiffany Kaiser– Class of 2020