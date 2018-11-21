Vista Gardens Memory Care Honored Among Top Senior Living Communities in the Nation

– Named “Caring Super Star of 2019” for Service Excellence –

Positive Consumer Ratings Led to This Industry-Leading Distinction from Caring.com

Vista, CA – — Vista Gardens Memory Care is pleased to announce it has been selected as a “Caring Super Star of 2019” for service excellence in senior living. In consumer ratings and reviews on Caring.com, Vista Gardens earned a 5-star rating (the highest possible score) within the qualification timeframe, while also having a high volume of positive reviews and meeting other criteria for this national honor. There are only 144 Caring Star communities across the country for 2019.

This community was named a “Caring Super Star” for earning the Caring Stars award the past three (3) consecutive years. See the full list of Caring Super Stars of 2019 nationwide here: https://partners.caring.com/best-senior-living-caring-super-stars-2019/

“We strive daily to deliver high-quality care for our residents, and this award helps validate our delivery on that promise,” said Stephanie Morgan, Sales & Marketing Director of Vista Gardens Memory Care. “On behalf of our community staff and leadership, thank you to those who shared positive feedback about the services we offer, and to Caring.com for recognizing us as a Caring Super Star of 2019.”

Online reviews help Americans research and select the best senior care providers for aging or ailing loved ones. In multiple Caring.com research studies, the majority of family caregivers have indicated that they turn to the Internet and consumer reviews when narrowing their options among senior living communities in their area, and have relied on these perspectives as much as or more so than in-person recommendations from geriatric professionals or medical personnel.

Originally launched in January 2012 as the first of its kind, the Caring Stars annual list has become the go-to guide of the best senior living communities nationwide – particularly helpful after families gather for the holidays and discover increased or urgent senior care needs for their elderly parents or grandparents. To be considered for the award, Caring Stars communities met a set of criteria based on ratings and reviews from senior living residents and their family members — with those reviews analyzed by Caring.com staff (rather than computer algorithms) to determine the senior living communities with the best consumer ratings.

“Congratulations to Vista Gardens Memory Care for earning such high praise from their residents and residents’ family members,” said Jim Rosenthal, Caring.com CEO. “Achieving the Caring Super Stars award is a distinction worthy of significant celebration and promotion — as it speaks volumes about the difference this senior living community is making in serving older adults. We applaud their accomplishment!”

About Vista Gardens … Vista Gardens Memory Care is a family owned and operated, 100% Memory Care, assisted living facility. Our state-of-the-art memory care facility provides for the well-being of your loved one in an innovative, safe, and secure environment. Vistagardensmemorycare.com

Located on 5-acres of beautifully landscaped property in the foothills of Vista, California, we serve all of North San Diego county including Carlsbad, Rancho Santa Fe, Encinitas, Oceanside, Vista, San Marcos and Escondido.

About Caring.com … With millions of website visitors, Caring.com is a leading senior care resource for family caregivers seeking information and support as they care for aging parents, spouses, and other loved ones. Applying cutting-edge technology to its social mission, Caring.com provides helpful eldercare content for caregivers and comprehensive senior living and senior care directories for the United States — with more than 200,000 consumer reviews and a toll-free referral line at (800) 325-8591.