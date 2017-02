Vista Garden Club Memorial Grove Park Planting on January 14th.

The Vista Garden Club added ten new varieties of Aloes to the existing succulent garden at the Memorial Grove Park located in Brengle Terrace Park. The Memorial Grove Park is actively maintained by the club and has many varieties of trees planted in memory of departed club members and their families.

Amy Mansfield – amymansfieldphoto@gmail.com 858-344-2696

www.vistagardenclub.org