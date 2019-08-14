Vista Garden Club September Meeting

Loading...
Vista, CA — Monarch Caterpillars and butterflies will be the topic of a presentation at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Gloria McClellan Senior Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive. The speaker is Susie Vanderlip, a Monarch Butterfly Citizen Scientist, assisting in Monarch Health Initiative research and  author of Chester, the Monarch Caterpillar/Larva, which has also been made into a movie. Copies of her book will be available for sale after the presentation. Fingertip lunch is at noon followed by business meeting at 12:30, and program at 1:45 p.m. Visit www.vistagardenclub.org or email Vistagardenclub@gmail.com.

