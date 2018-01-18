Vista Garden Club: Native Bees of California

Do you want to learn about the California Native Bee and how to attract them to your yard? Sharon Reeve, a San Diego Master Gardner with a double degree in landscape architecture and horticulture, will present ‘Native Bees of California and How to Garden to Encourage Them’ at the Vista Garden Club meeting on Friday, February 2, from 12:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Gloria McClellan Senior Center, 1400 Vale Terrace in Vista, CA.

A Fingertip lunch will be served at noon and programs follow a short business meeting and start at 1:30pm. Guests are always welcome to attend these meetings. For More information visit www.vistagardenclub.org or email: vistagardenclub@gmail.com