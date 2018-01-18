Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Vista Garden Club: Native Bees of California

Vista Garden Club: Native Bees of California

By   /  January 18, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Photo Hilary Kearney

Do you want to learn about the California Native Bee and how to attract them to your yard?  Sharon Reeve, a San Diego Master Gardner with a double degree in landscape architecture and horticulture, will present ‘Native Bees of California and How to Garden to Encourage Them’ at the Vista Garden Club meeting on Friday, February 2, from 12:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Gloria McClellan Senior Center, 1400 Vale Terrace in Vista, CA.

A Fingertip lunch will be served at noon and programs follow a short business meeting and start at 1:30pm.  Guests are always welcome to attend these meetings.  For More information visit www.vistagardenclub.org or email: vistagardenclub@gmail.com

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 10 hours ago on January 18, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: January 18, 2018 @ 10:40 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Public Input Sought on Park’s Off-Leash Dog Ordinance At Several Meetings

Read More →