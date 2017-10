The Vista Garden Club will host the annual Fall Fundraiser Luncheon and Auction to raise funds for scholarships and other community projects. The luncheon will be held at Twin Oaks Golf Course. 1425 Twin Oaks Valley Road, in San Marcos on Friday, November 3rd.

Doors open at 11 am and lunch at 12 noon Tickets are $35, Contact Mary Dahlberg at 760-598-1330.