The Vista Garden Club will host its annual Fall Fundraiser Luncheon and Auction to raise funds for scholarships and other community projects Nov. 9, at Twin Oaks Golf Course, 1441 N.Twin Oaks Valley Road, San Marcos. This festive event includes lunch, door prizes, auctions, and opportunity drawings for items donated by members and local businesses. Tickets are $35 and open to the public. Visit www.vistangardenclub.org or email Vistagardenclub@gmail.com.
Vista Garden Club – Fall Fundraiser Luncheon and Auction
The Vista Garden Club will host its annual Fall Fundraiser Luncheon and Auction to raise funds for scholarships and other community projects Nov. 9, at Twin Oaks Golf Course, 1441 N.Twin Oaks Valley Road, San Marcos. This festive event includes lunch, door prizes, auctions, and opportunity drawings for items donated by members and local businesses. Tickets are $35 and open to the public. Visit www.vistangardenclub.org or email Vistagardenclub@gmail.com.
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 31 mins ago on October 15, 2018
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: October 15, 2018 @ 12:45 am
- Filed Under: Local
NEXT ARTICLE →
Vista Village Business Association News
← PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Vista Lowe’s Launches In-store Donation Campaign to Support Boys & Girls Club of Vista