Vista Garden Club – Fall Fundraiser Luncheon and Auction

The Vista Garden Club will host its annual Fall Fundraiser Luncheon and Auction to raise funds for scholarships and other community projects Nov. 9, at Twin Oaks Golf Course, 1441 N.Twin Oaks Valley Road, San Marcos. This festive event includes lunch, door prizes, auctions, and opportunity drawings for items donated by members and local businesses. Tickets are $35 and open to the public. Visit www.vistangardenclub.org or email Vistagardenclub@gmail.com. Contact Mary Dahlberg (760-598-1330) for tickets.