Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Vista Garden Club – Fall Fundraiser Luncheon and Auction

Vista Garden Club – Fall Fundraiser Luncheon and Auction

By   /  October 15, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

The Vista Garden Club will host its annual Fall Fundraiser Luncheon and Auction to raise funds for scholarships and other community projects Nov. 9,  at Twin Oaks Golf Course, 1441 N.Twin Oaks Valley Road, San Marcos. This festive event includes lunch, door prizes, auctions, and opportunity drawings for items donated by members and local businesses. Tickets are $35 and open to the public. Visit www.vistangardenclub.org or email Vistagardenclub@gmail.comContact Mary Dahlberg (760-598-1330) for tickets.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 31 mins ago on October 15, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 15, 2018 @ 12:45 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Vista Lowe’s Launches In-store Donation Campaign to Support Boys & Girls Club of Vista

Read More →