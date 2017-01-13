Vista Garden Club Event

Loading...
January 13, 2017

Edible Table Decorations on January 6, 2017 members of the Vista Garden Club learned how to create vegetable design arrangements in a workshop. In addition to the monthly Garden Club meetings the club offers educational and fun workshops and field trips.

The Vista Garden Club meets the first Friday of each *month 12:00 noon at the Gloria McClellan Senior Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Court, Vista 92084. Meetings have the following schedule: 10:00 a.m. Worshop or Field Trip 12:00 p.m. Fingertip Luncheon 12:40 p.m. Business Meeting 1:10 p.m. Horticulture Report 1:45 p.m. Program

There  are no meetings in July or August.  Visit www.vistagardenclub.com for more details

Contact Info: Name: Amy Mansfield Email: amymansfieldphoto@gmail.com Phone: 8583442696

