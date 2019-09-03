Vista Friends & Newcomers Membership Meeting

Vista, CA — The Vista Friends and Newcomers will be hold their first membership meeting of the fall on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 9:30 a.m. at Pegah’s Kitchen, 945 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista, CA. Our program will be an exhibition on quilting by one of our talented members and an exhibition on jewelry making by another of our talented members. This is a breakfast meeting, so one must purchase breakfast. Come learn what the Vista Friends is all about and have an enjoyable morning meeting new friends. Questions call 760-758-4120.