Vista, CA — The Vista Friends and Newcomers will hold their Nov. Membership Coffee meeting at 9:30 a.m. at Pegah’s Kitchen, 945 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista, CA. Our program will be a slide presentation on Iceland by one of our members who recently returned from there. This is a breakfast meeting, so one must purchase breakfast. Come learn what the Vista Friends is all about and have an enjoyable morning meeting new friends. Questions call 760-758-4120.
Vista Friends & Newcomers Membership Meeting
