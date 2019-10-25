Vista Friends & Newcomers Membership Meeting

Vista, CA — The Vista Friends and Newcomers will hold their Nov. Membership Coffee meeting at 9:30 a.m. at Pegah’s Kitchen, 945 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista, CA. Our program will be a slide presentation on Iceland by one of our members who recently returned from there. This is a breakfast meeting, so one must purchase breakfast. Come learn what the Vista Friends is all about and have an enjoyable morning meeting new friends. Questions call 760-758-4120.