Vista Foot Pursuit

On 12/22/16, at about 5:05 p.m. hours, deputies from the Vista Gang Enforcement Team (G.E.T.) initiated a traffic stop on a Cadillac Escalade occupied by three subjects near Olive Avenue and N. Melrose Drive, in the city of Vista. The Escalade was being driven by a female subject wanted for a felony warrant. Once the vehicle yielded, both the driver and front male passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Gang Enforcement Deputies recognized the adult male to be a documented Vista Home Boys gang member and convicted felon. Deputies chased after the subjects and a foot pursuit ensued. Deputies caught up with the male near the 500 block of Olive Avenue where he began to fight with deputies. When deputies gained control of the male subject, they found a loaded handgun concealed inside his waistband; the firearm turned out to be stolen. The male was also in possession of methamphetamine. The female driver was not apprehended.

Deputies arrested the male for several firearms related charges along with charges for assaulting a peace officer, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility. The remaining passenger, a female, was also arrested for being under the influence of drugs.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.