Vista Firefighters Local 4107

New Years Eve at 11:54 pm, the fire truck from station 5 ( T125) and the ambulance from station 3 ( RA123) ran the last call for your Vista Firefighters in 2017, bringing the total for the year to 14,627.

The first call of 2018 came in at 1213 am, and involved the fire engine from station 3 ( E123) and that same ambulance from station 3 (RA123) that ran the last call of 2017.

Your Vista Firefighters would like to thank our community for a great year. We would like to also thank our local elected officials for reinstating the ambulance at station 3 this past year. As the last call and first call of the past year show, the ambulance is a vital resource to our community! Your Vista Firefighters promise to continue to be there when you need us. Here’s to a great 2018!