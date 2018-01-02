Vista Firefighters Local 4107

The first call of 2018 came in at 1213 am, and involved the fire engine from station 3 ( E123) and that same ambulance from station 3 (RA123) that ran the last call of 2017.
Your Vista Firefighters would like to thank our community for a great year. We would like to also thank our local elected officials for reinstating the ambulance at station 3 this past year. As the last call and first call of the past year show, the ambulance is a vital resource to our community! Your Vista Firefighters promise to continue to be there when you need us. Here’s to a great 2018!