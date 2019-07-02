Vista Fire Warns of Firework Dangers, Laws

Vista, CA — The City of Vista Fire Department reminds residents that personal use of fireworks is dangerous and that city law prohibits the possession, sale, use and storage of all types of fireworks within the city limits and the unincorporated areas of Vista in San Diego County.

“It’s a matter of public safety, and that’s our top priority,” said Deputy Chief Ned Vander Pol. “We want everyone to have a safe and fun Fourth of July and that means leaving the fireworks to the professionals. Fireworks not only pose a risk of severe injuries, but are also extremely dangerous in our County’s dry climate.”

Residents and visitors are encouraged to attend the City of Vista’s fireworks professional display in Brengle Terrace Park or to check the other venues in and around the North County area.

All consumer fireworks are illegal in the City of Vista and County of San Diego. Consumer Fireworks include: sparklers, firecrackers, cherry bombs, bottle rockets and even poppers. Violations of the Vista Municipal Code can result in fines and criminal charges.

Concerns about illegal fireworks should be reported to the Vista Sheriff’s non-emergency number at 769.940.4551. Call 9-1-1- if there is an immediate safety threat.

For more information – Vista Fire Prevention Division 760-643.2801 (during business hours)