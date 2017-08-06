Vista Fire Structure

On August 5, 2017 at 8:48 am City of Vista Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 1608 Sunrise Drive in Vista. The first fire engine arrived on scene 6 minutes later to find a single story home with smoke and fire visible. There were reports of a victim in the home and the firefighters entered the home to search for the victim and to extinguish the fire. At 9:02 the firefighters determined the home to be clear of occupants. A patient was located outside of the home. At 9:07 the fire was contained. Fire personnel expect to be on scene throughout the morning making certain the fire is extinguished.

Due to the nature of the fire the San Diego County Sheriff Bomb Arson unit was requested to assist Vista Fire Department investigators with the fire investigation. The male patient was transported by a helicopter ambulance to a local trauma center.

27 fire personnel were on scene and assistance was provided by the Carlsbad and Oceanside Fire Departments as well as the Sheriff Department and San Diego Gas and Electric.