Vista Fire Station #5 Open House Held Saturday, October 12th from from 1 – 4 pm at Fire Station 5, 2009 South Merose Dr, Vista.

Sheriff interacting with family

Photo by Simone Hogan – Coastline Productions

In celebration of Fire Prevention Week in October, the City of Vista Fire Department open house had tours of the the station, meeting Vista firefighters, and checking out the fire engines were the order of the day.