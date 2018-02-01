Vista Fire & Sheriff Give Updates at February Chamber Government Affairs Committee Meeting

TR Robertson…The Government Affairs Committee features updates from a variety of governmental and business organizations each month. This month’s key presenters were from the Vista Fire Department and Vista Sheriff’s Department reporting on updates from the past year.

Ned Vanderpol from the Administrative Offices of the Vista Fire Department spoke first with information from 2016, the 2017 report still being gathered. He also spoke about the recent Lilac Fires. In 2016 the Fire Department responded to 231 fires and over 10,000 emergency situations. There were a total of 14,170 calls representing all responses. The Fire Department typically covers the 19 square miles of Vista, but there are times they will cover cities surrounding Vista. He said the statistics for 2017 resemble the 2016 statistics. 9-1-1 response time for the fire department is 1 minute 10 seconds. In related news, 4 ambulances have been brought back to the Fire Department as well as 6 new firefighters and paramedics to service these ambulances. The ambulances are placed in 4 stations throughout Vista. New fire personnel have been hired during the 2017 year. Over 1,000 candidates were screened and 130 were tested for the positions available. There are 2 female fire fighters in the department, both now captains. There will be 3 new fire engines delivered to Vista from Ontario, California and three of the brush engines are due for replacement. Vanderpol reminded those in attendance that fire season in San Diego County is now year round due to the lack of precipitation, below normal once again. He also said the Fire Department continues to inspect areas around the city with overgrown vegetation and notifies owners if they are not in compliance. They also inspect buildings throughout the city. He also spoke about the Community Emergency Response Team program interested citizens can volunteer for, contact your local fire department for more information.

Speaking for the Sheriff’s Department was Lt. Michael Munsey. Munsey reported that crime is at a 20 year low for the city. Crime in our city is lower than Del Mar, Carlsbad and Solana Beach in the North County. He said new analytical research is being used to determine high crime locations in the city and where the Sheriff’s Department needs to concentrate their efforts. There were 71 felony crimes in December, usually a high crime month. There were 40 auto thefts in December and 30 in January. He said many of the thefts were due to people leaving their cars unlocked and keys in the car. Another crime on the rise is called “smash and grab”, robbers who commit a quick break in, usually small business or restaurants with cash registers located near the front. Business are being encouraged to not leave small safes or cash in the register which are located near the front of the business. Also, video cameras are encouraged to help with catching the thieves. “Crimes of opportunity” are also up, crimes committed due to citizen’s not locking cars, doors to homes, etc and making committing the crime easier for the criminal. Also discussed was the growing homeless problem in the county and in the nation. There is an estimated 55,000 homeless people in the city of Los Angeles. One of the problems the Sheriff’s Department has is if the homeless person is merely “hanging” out and not committing a crime, there is little that can be done. He also said that many of the homeless picked up are mentally challenged and when they are brought in to facilities for evaluation, if no further medical assistance is needed, they are released and back on the streets. Sheriff Munsey did remind everyone that people sleeping in parks, playgrounds, abandoned buildings, schools and other public or private areas is not permitted and should be reported when citizens see this occurring.

Every Government Affairs meeting features reported from various governmental offices’