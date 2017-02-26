Vista Fire on Saturday

On February 25, 2017 at 5:47 Vista Fire Department personnel responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Primrose Place. Firefighters arrived on scene at 5:52 pm to find a recreational on fire adjacent to a residential structure. Firefighters attacked the fire but were confronted with live power lines and a venting propane tank. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the recreational vehicle and were able to protect the adjacent home and other structures.

The fire was contained at 6:19 pm. SDGE was called to the scene and secured the power.

Vista Fire Department investigator is on scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

19 firefighters from Vista and San Marcos responded to the fire. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.