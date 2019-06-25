Vista Fire Receives Silver Plus EMS Recognition

Vista, CA — The Vista Fire Department has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Silver Plus Recognition for applying quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks. The American Heart Association recognizes that prehospital personnel are the first provides of care to patients suffering from a STEMI heart attack and are an integral part of the system of care impacting the overall care and outcome of the patient.

“We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in emergency medical care for all cardiac patients,” said Vista Deputy Chief Ned Vander Pol. “This achievement illustrates a commitment to providing guidelines-based care, while meeting high standards of performance. Our firefighter/paramedics play a vital role in the care for those who experience severe heart attacks and this program helps us in the treatment of these patients.”

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI),the deadliest type of heart attack caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart, that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® program helps hospitals and emergency medical services develop systems of care that follows proven standards and procedures for acute coronary syndrome patients. Following protocols derived from American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology guidelines, these trainings and practices allow EMS providers to rapidly identify suspected heart attack patients, promptly notify the medical center, and trigger an early response from the awaiting hospital personnel.

The Mission: Lifeline® program was created by the American Heart Association to help ensure prompt, evidence-based care for heart attack patients — all the way from the 9-1-1 call… to the ambulance… to the ER… to the treatment for restoring blood flow through the heart. The program’s goal is to save lives by closing the gaps that separate patients from timely access to appropriate treatments.

The Vista Fire Department serves the residents of the City of Vista and the Vista Fire Protection District. The Fire Department is a full service department, providing services ranging from fire prevention and suppression, to emergency medical services, to technical rescue and hazardous materials mitigation.

Ned Vander Pol – Vista Fire Deputy Chief – P: 760.643.5340