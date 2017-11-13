Vista Fire Protection District Seeking Applicant To Fill Vacant Director’s Seat

Due to the recent passing of long time Vista Fire Protection District board member Richard Hemenez, the Vista Fire Protection District is seeking qualified residents who would like to serve on the board. Residents of the Vista Fire Protection District are encouraged to apply for the position by providing a letter of interest and a resume by December 6, 2017.

The Vista Fire Protection District (VFPD) is an independent special district that provides fire protection and emergency medical services within 19 square miles in the unincorporated county of northern San Diego. The VFPD, formed in 1928 with 17 firefighters and 250 feet of hose, is now served by 6 fire stations operated by the City of Vista.

The VFPD is comprised of a 5 member elected Board of Directors. The board oversees the financial aspects of the VFPD as well as managing the contract for service with the City of Vista for fire and life safety services. Each director is elected by district residents to a 4 year term.

The current opening will be filled by appointment from the board to complete former Director Hemenez’s term which expires in November 2018. The successful candidate will then be eligible to run as an incumbent in the 2018 election. If you are interested in serving on the board please provide a letter of interest and a resume to the Vista Fire Protection District at 955 Vale Terrace Drive, Suite A. Vista, CA. 92084 or email to vfpdclerk@gmail.com. The letter or interest and resume are due by December 6, 2017.

For further questions about this position please contact Deputy Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol at 760-310-0217.