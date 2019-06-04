Vista Fire Photo Exhibition at Civic Gallery

May 29 – June 26, 2019

Vista, CA — The City of Vista’s Public Art Commission is happy to announce the Steeped in History: A Vista Fire Service Exhibition, at the Civic Gallery. This family-friendly exhibition showcases our Vista Fire Department’s vintage photographs, images of the fire stations by Rancho Buena Vista High School photography students, and information on what to do in the case of wildfires. Please join us at our free closing reception on Tuesday, June 25 from 4 – 5:30 pm where a vintage fire truck will be parked at the Civic Center.

The City of Vista offers a robust Public Art program encompassing many programs ranging from Kites Over Vista, the Vista in Bloom Utility Box mural program, downtown murals and the Civic Gallery exhibits.

Civic Gallery… The Civic Gallery is located on the second floor of the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. The gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and every other Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.