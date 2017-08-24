Vista Fire Participates in Swift Water Rescue Training

The City of Vista and other firefighters from across North County will be participating in Swift Water Rescue training sessions at the Wave Waterpark in downtown Vista Village. The training runs from September 8 through the end of the month. During this time, fire personnel and engines will be parking at the Wave Waterpark and in Vista Village.

The training refreshes firefighters’ skills and safety techniques in recognizing and mitigating hazards.

About Swift Water Rescue Training …Swift water rescue operations are inherently dangerous and with the complications of fast current, low-head dams, and/or hidden debris they can become deadly. Preparing for these hazards by learning how to organize and manage safe swift water rescue operations. Participants in the swift water rescue training program should be prepared for multiple in-water scenarios.

This program is designed for personnel who are physically fit. Participants are encouraged to participate after successfully completing the IADRS Watermanship Test or testing to a fitness level of 13 MET (Metabolic Equivalents) or greater.