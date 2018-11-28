Vista Fire Investigation

On 11/28/2018 at approximately 1137 hours, Deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to assist the Vista Fire

Department with a residential structure fire at 2190 Primrose Avenue in Unincorporated Vista. Upon arrival, fire

department personnel had extinguished the fire. No residents were injured as a result of the fire and all nine occupants

had been evacuated. Deputies conducted traffic control for approximately 90 minutes.

The Vista Fire Marshal requested

the assistance of the Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson unit. Arson Investigators arrived to assist with the fire investigation. At this

time, the cause is not determined. SDG&E cut the power and gas as the residence is no longer habitable. The fire

department contacted the Red Cross to assist with housing of the displaced residents.

The damage to the residence is

estimated at approximately $50,000. The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson unit.