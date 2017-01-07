Vista Fire Department responded to 936 Lupine Hills Drive Fire

At 5:11 pm on January 7, 2017 the Vista Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 936 Lupine Hills Drive. The building is an 8 unit apartment complex.

When the first fire engine arrived 6 minutes after receiving the call, there were flames and smoke coming from one upstairs window.

The fire was contained to the room of origin although there was smoke damage to the rest of the unit. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other apartment units.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and the origin of the fire was the master bedroom. The fire was controlled at 5:34 pm.

3 adults were displaced and are being assisted by Red Cross. There were no injuries to firefighters or residents. The Carlsbad and San Marcos Fire Departments assisted the Vista Fire Department.

Ned Vander Pol, Deputy Fire Chief