Vista Fire Department – Residential Tips for Cooking Safely During the Holidays

While most people consider over eating the greatest peril of Thanksgiving, cooking the day’s feast presents its own risks, too. The Vista Fire reports Thanksgiving Day is one of the leading days for home cooking fires.

“Thanksgiving is a wonderful holiday for fun and family,” said Ned Vander Pol, City of Vista Fire Marshal and Deputy Fire Chief, “but it is also a day to be extra careful, because entertaining and distractions make it easy to forget about what’s cooking on the stove. By recognizing the risks of the holidays and making simple adjustments, residents can greatly reduce their chance of home cooking fires.” Recommended Safety Tips Stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen, even for a short period, turn off the stove.

When simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer as a reminder food is cooking.

Stay alert. Don’t use the oven / stovetop if you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol.

Keep oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels, curtains, or anything flammable away from the stovetop. If a cooking fire occurs Get out! When leaving, close the door to help contain the fire. Call 911 from outside of the home. If you try to fight the fire, make sure others are getting out and you have a clear path out of the home, and someone has called the fire department. Keep a lid nearby when cooking to smother small grease fires. Smother the fire by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the stovetop. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled. For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed. Contact Vista Fire Department P: 760.643.2801