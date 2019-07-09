Vista Fire: CERT Program

Vista, CA — Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) are trained in safe, basic emergency skills valuable in any major disaster. Based on a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) program, the City’s CERT program will teach as many adult volunteers as possible in light search and rescue, basic fire suppression, emergency management and medical triage. Additionally, part of the curriculum includes developing emergency preparedness kits, reviewing home safety, and building community protection strategies. The greatest good for the greatest number of people is the goal; to start evacuations and first aid as quickly as possible and serve other time-critical emergency functions to help save lives and property.

There are two sessions each year. One in the spring and one in the fall. The class will meet in San Marcos at the Public Safety Training facility each Wednesday from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. The final class will take place on a Saturday and will be a hands on disaster simulation. The CERT program covers a wide range of topics including fire safety and basic medical operations. The instructors are from the Vista Fire Department and provide a wide range of background and experience.

CERT provides refresher and advanced training to volunteers throughout the year and provides expertise and support to organizations in Vista. CERT volunteers also stay involved through participation in local and regional disaster simulation drills.

FALL 2019 SESSION …The Vista CERT program is offering a training program beginning August 28, 2019 and meeting on Wednesday nights at 6:30 pm until October 16, 2019. Email Ned Vander Pol at nvanderpol@cityofvista.com to sign up for the class. Enrollment and materials are free of charge and open to individuals 18 years of age or older, or those 16 and 17 years old with a signed permission slip and waiver from their parents.

Registration for Fall, 2019

Register via email at nvanderpol@cityofvista.com 760.643.5340

