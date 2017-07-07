Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Vista Fatal Vehicle vs Child Traffic Collision

Vista Fatal Vehicle vs Child Traffic Collision

By   /  July 7, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

On July 7, 2017, at about 10:48 am, deputies from the Vista Station were dispatched to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 800 block of E. Bobier Drive in Vista. The initial investigation revealed a 66 year-old female driving a 2005 Honda CRV westbound on E. Bobier Drive struck a 4 year-old male pedestrian crossing the roadway midblock at the location. The victim was transported to Rady’s Children’s Hospital via Life Flight, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Alcohol/drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information related to the collision can contact Deputy S. Gallagher with the Vista Patrol Station Traffic Division at (760) 806-4220.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 43 mins ago on July 7, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: July 7, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
  • Filed Under: Local
  • Tagged With:

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Vista Chamber of Commerce News & Events

Read More →