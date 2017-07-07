Vista Fatal Vehicle vs Child Traffic Collision

On July 7, 2017, at about 10:48 am, deputies from the Vista Station were dispatched to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 800 block of E. Bobier Drive in Vista. The initial investigation revealed a 66 year-old female driving a 2005 Honda CRV westbound on E. Bobier Drive struck a 4 year-old male pedestrian crossing the roadway midblock at the location. The victim was transported to Rady’s Children’s Hospital via Life Flight, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Alcohol/drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information related to the collision can contact Deputy S. Gallagher with the Vista Patrol Station Traffic Division at (760) 806-4220.