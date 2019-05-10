Vista Elks Events

| May 12th 2019 10 am – 1 pm!
Come Celebrate Mom with the Vista Elks. ER James and the Vista Elks will be serving a Mothers Day Brunch including a Baked Ham Carving station and an Eggs to Order Omelette Station. Come and experience the Elks Mothers Day Service.
PLEASE NOTE: SPECIAL MOTHER’S DAY SCHEDULE:
Sunday Brunch – 10am-2pm – Tea Dance – 2-5pm
Donation: $10/Elks Member – $15/Non-Member – $25/Couple
All Ages Are Welcomed
|1947 E. Vista Way, Vista, CA 92084 – (760)-724-1968
|SECOND SUNDAY TEA DANCE!
Usually held monthly from 12-3pm*
Just After Member’s Sunday Brunch – 8:30am-12pm*
Enjoy hand-selected Ballroom, Swing, Latin & Country Music
Played by: DJ PATRICK HILL – Complimentary Dance Lessons with
Master Dance Instructor, CHRISTY JOHNSON
2-2:45pm – Basic Beginners Lesson
4-4:30 – Beginner Intermediate Lesson
Weekly EventsMondays: Bingo Doors open at 4 pm Early Birds 6:15 pm
Tuedsay Dinners 5-7
Tater Tot Casserole May 14th, *French Dip May 21st,
Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole, May 28th
Wednesday: Dinner Steak/Burger/Buffet 5-7:30
Karaoke & Dancing 6:30-9:30
Thursday : Cook your own steak 5-8pm on patio
Friday: Dinner and Dancing * Dinner 5-8pm
Band 6:30-9:30
Bands:
*Sundance, May17th
* American Roots, May 24th
* Calico Ridge, May 31st
Saturday: Lunch 11-2pm – Sunday: Breakfast 8:30-12
|UP COMING SAVE THE DATES
May 8 Operation Hope BBQ 4PM
May 9 House Mtg. 6PM, Board Mtg. 7PM
May 10 Purple Pig Due
May12 Mother’s Day Breakfast 10-2PM
May 15 Bulletin Articles Due
May 16 Lodge Mtg, 7PM
May 21 New Members Mtg. 6-7:30PM
May 26 Vista Strawberry Festival
May 27 Memorial Day Picnic
May 28 La Jolla VA Vistit 5PM
June 1 Lodge Cleanup call Myra 10AM
June 4 Purple Pig Mtg. 6:30PM
June 6 Lodge Mtg, 7PM
June 10 Purple Pig Due
June 13 House Mtg. 6PM, Board Mtg. 7PM
June 15 Bulletin Articles Due
June 16 Father’d Day Sunday Breakfast
June 20 Lodge Mtg, 7PM
June 25 New Members Mtg. 6-7:30