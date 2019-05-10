Vista Elks Events

May 12th 2019 10 am – 1 pm!

Come Celebrate Mom with the Vista Elks. ER James and the Vista Elks will be serving a Mothers Day Brunch including a Baked Ham Carving station and an Eggs to Order Omelette Station. Come and experience the Elks Mothers Day Service.

PLEASE NOTE: SPECIAL MOTHER’S DAY SCHEDULE:

Sunday Brunch – 10am-2pm – Tea Dance – 2-5pm



Donation: $10/Elks Member – $15/Non-Member – $25/Couple

All Ages Are Welcomed



