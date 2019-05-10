Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Vista Elks Events

Vista Elks Events

By   /  May 9, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    
May 12th 2019 10 am – 1 pm!
Come Celebrate Mom with the Vista Elks. ER James and the Vista Elks will be serving a Mothers Day Brunch including a Baked Ham Carving station and an Eggs to Order Omelette Station. Come and experience the Elks Mothers Day Service.
PLEASE NOTE: SPECIAL MOTHER’S DAY SCHEDULE:
Sunday Brunch – 10am-2pm – Tea Dance – 2-5pm

Donation: $10/Elks Member – $15/Non-Member – $25/Couple
All Ages Are Welcomed

1947 E. Vista Way, Vista, CA 92084 – (760)-724-1968
SECOND SUNDAY TEA DANCE!
Usually held monthly from 12-3pm*
Just After Member’s Sunday Brunch – 8:30am-12pm*
Enjoy hand-selected Ballroom, Swing, Latin & Country Music
Played by: DJ PATRICK HILL – Complimentary Dance Lessons with
Master Dance Instructor, CHRISTY JOHNSON
2-2:45pm – Basic Beginners Lesson
4-4:30 – Beginner Intermediate Lesson                    
Weekly EventsMondays:  Bingo Doors open at 4 pm Early Birds 6:15 pm
Tuedsay Dinners 5-7
Tater Tot Casserole May 14th, *French Dip  May 21st,
Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole, May 28th      
Wednesday: Dinner Steak/Burger/Buffet 5-7:30
Karaoke & Dancing 6:30-9:30
Thursday : Cook your own steak  5-8pm on patio     
Friday: Dinner and Dancing * Dinner 5-8pm
Band 6:30-9:30
    Bands:
   *Sundance, May17th 
   * American Roots, May 24th 
* Calico Ridge, May 31st
Saturday: Lunch 11-2pm – Sunday: Breakfast 8:30-12
 
UP COMING SAVE THE DATES
May 8       Operation Hope BBQ 4PM
May 9        House Mtg. 6PM, Board Mtg. 7PM
May 10      Purple Pig Due
May12       Mother’s Day Breakfast 10-2PM
May 15      Bulletin Articles Due
May 16      Lodge Mtg, 7PM
May 21      New Members Mtg. 6-7:30PM
May 26      Vista Strawberry Festival
May 27      Memorial Day Picnic
May 28      La Jolla VA Vistit 5PM
June 1       Lodge Cleanup call Myra 10AM
June 4       Purple Pig Mtg. 6:30PM
June 6       Lodge Mtg, 7PM
June 10     Purple Pig Due
June 13     House Mtg. 6PM, Board Mtg. 7PM
June 15     Bulletin Articles Due
June 16     Father’d Day Sunday Breakfast
June 20      Lodge Mtg, 7PM 
June 25     New Members Mtg. 6-7:30 
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 5 hours ago on May 9, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 9, 2019 @ 11:28 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

﻿Jazzy Vibes Fill The Air At Vista Library’s First Sunday Series

Read More →