Vista Elks Supports Local High School Athletics

VISTA CA, USA – The Vista High School Cheer Squad was presented with a donation of $1500.00 from the Vista Elks Lodge. Cheer is an extraordinarily expensive sport and can range in price from $1,000 to $2,500 per Cheer Leader per season. This fee includes uniforms, transportation costs, competitive fees, hotel fees, stunting clinics & camps, shoes, and much much more. The Vista High School Cheer Booster tries their hardest to provide scholarships for girls who can’t afford these costs, but at times the amount can become staggering with upwards of 46 girls in our program.

This year with the addition of a Competitive Cheer team as part of California’s new CIF Cheer program, which not only legitimizes cheerleading as a sport in the eyes of California, but it also allows girls chances to apply for cheer scholarships to college. Currently, most scholarships are awarded to girls who are on private All-Star Teams, as they are the ones who are most visible in the competitive arenas. This team allows local girls the opportunity for the same visibility. The Vista Elks donation will go towards our scholarship program and much needed equipment for the Competition Squad which will help current and future VHS Cheerleaders have access to an amazing program that represents the community of Vista both in and out of state.