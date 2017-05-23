Vista Elks Raise Funds to Help Disabled Youngsters

VISTA CA, – More than $3,479,000.00 has been contributed this year by members of the Elk’s Lodges throughout California and Hawaii to be to be used in treating children with disabilities.

James Leitholf, The Exalted Ruler of the Vista Lodge #1968, of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Contributed $27,570.88 which was raised by the 825 members of the Vista Lodge.

“We are please and proud that the members of the Vista Lodge were do generous with their dollars and time in this important undertaking”, ER James said.

Since 1950, the 81,000 members from through-out California and Hawaii have turned over more than $116,300,000.00 to the California-Hawaii Elks (CHEA) Major Project, Inc, which administers the non-profit charitable corporation.

All of the funds are devoted solely to providing vision screening and therapy treatment to children was a broad range of disabilities. Without the Elks supported donations, many of these children would not receive such treatment.

The Year-long fund raising campaign, Also Known As, the Purple Pig Campaign, Was capped last Saturday morning by an impressive ceremony at the annual CHEA Elks convention held in Palm Springs. The Exalted Rulers of each Lodge from through-out California and Hawaii present their donations to Major Project Inc, the Association leadership and Projects Board of Trustees Chairman, Ron Mizuno.

Also announced during the ceremony is the annual “Theme Child”, who is a child that has benefited by, and becomes the current years face of the Major Project. For 2017, five and a half Year old “Aya” from the island of Oahu is the The Theme Child of the California-Hawaii Elks, Major Project. At the age of Three, the results of a Speech evaluation confirmed a diagnoses of severe speech delay and childhood Apraxia for Aya. Apraxia is a neurological disorder that cannot be detected by a neurologist or brain scan. Aya has since received speech therapy services with CHEA Major Project, Language Pathologist Jocelyn Agra.

Now five and a half year old Aya is an independent, social, verbal, outgoing, happy and confident little girl and is well on her way to continuing progress in her speech.

“We have seen a significant increase in Aya’s speech development. She is now able to communicate with us and her teachers. We are grateful to have the opportunity to work with Jocelyn, and very grateful to the CHEA Major Project for the services that they provided to our child and to the other children as well” said Aya’s father

The raising of funds to aid children with disabilities is just one of the many philanthropic and patriotic projects which mark the contribution that the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks’ provides to our community.

Elks Care, Elks Share

Vista Elks Lodge 1947 E. Vista Way – Vista, Ca 92084 – 760-724-1968